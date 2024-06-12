Woman arrested following investigation into historic sexual abuse at a school near Harborough
A 67-year-old woman from Stafford was arrested yesterday (June 11) following allegations of abuse at Maidwell Hall School in the 1970s.
Northamptonshire Police launched a criminal investigation into Maidwell Hall School after it carried out preliminary enquiries into allegations of abuse which are said to have taken place in the 1970s. The school is an independent boarding and day school for boys and girls aged 4 to 13.
A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “We are in the early stages of investigating a number of non-recent allegations of sexual abuse at Maidwell Hall School.
“As part of this investigation we have today arrested a 67-year-old woman from Stafford. She has been released on conditional bail while we continue with our enquiries.
“Northamptonshire Police takes all allegations of abuse very seriously and where reports are made to us, we will pursue all available lines of enquiry to help bring perpetrators to justice.
“We encourage anyone who has suffered abuse anywhere in our county, at any time, to contact us.”
Princess Diana’s brother claimed in his memoir published earlier this year that he had suffered physical and sexual abuse at the independent boarding school in the 1970s.
The force reminded the public that anyone reporting sexual abuse has a lifelong right to anonymity.
Visit northants.police.uk or ring 101 to report recent or non-recent sexual abuse to Northamptonshire Police.
Those living in Northamptonshire who are victims of crime can receive free, confidential, support and advice by visiting www.voicenorthants.org or calling 0300 303 1965.