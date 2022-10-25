Winner of Harborough Art Club exhibition revealed
It was held at Harborough Theatre
By Laura Kearns
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Winners of the Market Harborough Art Club Exhibition have been revealed.
The event was held earlier this month at Harborough Theatre, with art on display and for sale.
The winning piece was ‘King of the Canal’, an acrylic on canvas by Lynda Talbott.
A group spokeswoman said: “We meet once a month at the Congregational Church On Bowden Lane and there is a waiting list for new members to join.“This year’s exhibition was very successful with 315 voting slips completed.”