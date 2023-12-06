Wilbarston Primary School pupils create paper angels to decorate local church

The angels hung in the church doorway

Pupils from Wilbarston Church of England Primary School have helped decorate All Saints’ church.

Children made paper angels which were hung in the 12th century church’s vestibule to celebrate the weekend of Thanksgiving. It comes following the completion of a new accessible entrance and toilet in the church.

Headteacher Maria Hawkes said: “The church is much loved by the children, and the setting for some of their most memorable moments at school. They felt very proud to play their part in these happy events.”

Rev Amanda Oliver, added: “I helped the class hang 80 angels to form a ‘heavenly host, in the starry sky’.