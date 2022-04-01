Wide range of gift and food stalls at Husbands Bosworth Spring Fair
The Husbands Bosworth Spring Fair will be taking place at the village hall on April 10, 11am-5pm.
By Phil Hibble
Friday, 1st April 2022, 9:54 am
The event - organised by Hannah Edge, Faye Deane and Ami Becker - will feature a range of gift and food stalls, and is a chance for local businesses to raise money for charities or to sell their products after a rough time during Covid.Faye's daughter, Sophie, will also be running a chocolate tombola to help raise money towards three Brownie camps and activities.