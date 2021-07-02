Why firefighters from two counties will be in Harborough tomorrow (Saturday)
Both crews will be working alongside each other
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 5:19 pm
Updated
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 5:20 pm
Firefighters from throughout Leicestershire and Northamptonshire are to stage a joint exercise in Market Harborough tomorrow (Saturday).
Crews will link up for the special training work-out at the Welland Quarter on the town’s St Mary’s Road.
They are working alongside each other to hone up and reinforce their working relationship as the two fire services often back each other up at incidents on the Leicestershire-Northamptonshire border.