Where to pick your own pumpkins in the Harborough district

Pumpkin patches have sprung up across the district

As Halloween draws closer, families are preparing by pumpkin picking – and there are plenty of places in Harborough district to pick your own.

Farndon Fields is open again, with pumpkins, squashes and gourds as far as they eye can see. There are 36 varieties to choose from and all shapes, sizes and colours.

Foxton Pumpkins is opening for the first time this year at its working farm. Children can pick their own from October 15 to October 30 and there are bouncy castles and face painting on some of the days.

In Kibworth Windmill Farm Park is holding a Halloween Spooktacular from October 15 to October 31. Along with a pumpkin patch there is scarecrow building, treasure hunts and a spooky carnival.