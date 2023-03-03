Jack Russels are now the favourite of King Charles and the Queen Consort

The nations new King and Queen consort are Jack Russell owners too, meaning these little terriers have taken over from the Corgi as the new royal dog of choice.

Rescue dogs Beth and Bluebell stole the King and Queen consort hearts back in 2017 when they adopted them from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

On rescue, Beth was tied to a post and Bluebell was spotted in the woods with no fur.

Jack Russell’s originate from the UK, having been bred for fox hunting in England

Nevertheless, the two terriers have been by their Royal’s side ever since.

And so, with the nations new King owning two of these adorable little bolts of energy, new research is showing how the breed is already growing in popularity thanks to their royal owners.

It’s clear that the canine breed is popular for a reason, but not everyone knows all there is to know about them.

John Burns MBE, founder or leading healthy pet food company,

Jack Russell terrier named after the breeds original breeder, named Reverend John Russell (photo: Adobe)

Burns Pet Nutrition, has put together a helpful list to help you find out more about these live wire dogs.

They don’t make the UK’s top 10

You would have thought, given how often they are seen around and how popular they are, that Jack Russell’s would be in the UK’s top ten most popular dog breeds.

However, they are 15th according to research by YouGov.

They are popular on screen

Jack Russell’s are much-loved on screen after roles as Jim Carrey’s dog named Milo in The Mask, Skip in My Dog Skip and Uggie in the Oscar-winning The Artist.

Why were Jack Russell's bred?

Like the corgi, Jack Russell’s originate from the UK, having been bred for fox hunting in England due to their fearless and athletic nature.

They are most commonly know during the hunt for taking on rats and furiously digging down to get them too.

While they were originally bred to dig out rats, now that most places in the UK are anti-hunting, Jack Russell’s have become the perfect companion dog, they’re fiercely loyal and totally devoted to

their owners, but the terrier in them is always perfect for keeping out pesky critters from your home.

Where did the name Jack Russell come from?

Jack Russell’s are named after the breeds original breeder, named Reverend John Russell who was a keen hunter.

What is a Jack Russell made up of?

Reverend John Russell crossbred two dogs to create the Jack Russell. It isn’t known exactly which breeds were used but it is believed that Bull Terriers and Beagles were involved.

The difference between Jack Russell Terrier and Parson Russell Terrier

The Kennell Club, the UK’s largest organisation for dog health, says the Parson Russell Terrier, which is of show standard, is similar in appearance but it is slightly larger in size.

The Jack Russell, of a working standard, has shorter legs though.

They aren’t always just of a white coat

Although a lot of Jack Russell’s you see are of a white, or white and black coat, they aren’t only of this coat.

The canines can also be of a tan or black coat.

You can’t train them out of their hunting instinct

Jack Russell’s can be very well trained. However, they are born with the hunting instinct and a high-prey drive, and this cannot be un-taught.

They should largely be kept on a lead unless it is guaranteed that they behave or are in a confined setting.

They are very energetic

Lots of prospective dog owners are often surprised when they find out they are full of energy.

Perhaps due to their size and that they have been known as lap dogs in the past too people weren’t aware of their active side.

Average age

Jack Russell’s average age life expectancy is slightly above average compared to a normal dog.

If you get one, you are looking it being beside you for between 12 and 17 years.