What an amazing few days! Photo capture the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations across the Harborough district

Well, what a weekend to has been! We had glorious sunshine and rain - but that did not deter the residents of the Harborough district celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

As always, our photographer Andrew Carpenter was out and about capturing the events on camera.

Here are some of his photos - and your photos. Thank you to everyone who took the time to email their photos to us.

1. Jubilee photos Jeff Pearce and Derek Ward with cakes donated by Fiona Cairns. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER Photo Sales

2. Jubilee photos Matt Hoggard ex England cricketer on the BBQ with organiser Jeff Pearce at the Railway Arms in Kibworth. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER Photo Sales

3. Jubilee photos Before and after Jack Harling who had his beard and head shaved for GEMS charity pictured with Jeff Pearce. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER Photo Sales

4. Jubilee photos Lutterworth Town Mayor Bill Zilberts with Town Crier Pete Hollingshead with the beacon on Lutterworth recreation ground. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER Photo Sales