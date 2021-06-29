Fans celebrate England's victory against Germany at the Royalist in Market Harborough.

What a result! Photos from the Harborough pubs as fans celebrate England's 2-0 win over Germany

Our photographer was working hard in the pubs - well, someone had to do it!

By Photos by Andrew Carpenter
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 8:49 pm
Updated Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 8:50 pm

Fans are celebrating in pubs across Harborough tonight (Tuesday) after England beat Germany - doesn't that sound great?!

Goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane gave England a 2-0 win.

Our photographer Andrew Carpenter was there to experience the atmosphere and take a few photos too, of course.

Here are his photos from an amazing evening.

1.

Fans celebrate England's first goal at the Royalist in Market Harborough.

2.

Fans celebrate at the Royalist in Market Harborough.

3.

Fans celebrate England's second goal at the Royalist in Market Harborough.

4.

The Cherry Tree bar staff Jade, Jaz, Lianne and Alice in Little Bowden.

