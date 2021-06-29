What a result! Photos from the Harborough pubs as fans celebrate England's 2-0 win over Germany
Our photographer was working hard in the pubs - well, someone had to do it!
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 8:49 pm
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 8:50 pm
Fans are celebrating in pubs across Harborough tonight (Tuesday) after England beat Germany - doesn't that sound great?!
Goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane gave England a 2-0 win.
Our photographer Andrew Carpenter was there to experience the atmosphere and take a few photos too, of course.
Here are his photos from an amazing evening.
