Joy as England fans celebrate drawing level with Denmark at Bar Fifty Three on The Square.

We're in the final! Scenes of celebrations in Harborough pubs after England beat Denmark 2-1

Our photographer Andrew Carpenter was once again among the fans to capture the historic moment

By Photos by Andrew Carpenter
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 8:34 am
Updated Thursday, 8th July 2021, 8:36 am

Hundreds of England fans were once again celebrating in the pubs across the Harborough district after England's amazing 2-1 win over Denmark.

History was made last night (Wednesday) when England reached their first major final since 1966 - and our photographer Andrew Carpenter was once again among the fans to capture the moment.

Here are his photos.

1. Celebrations in the pubs

England lead 2-1 against Denmark.

Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

Buy photo

2. Celebrations in the pubs

England lead 2-1 against Denmark.

Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

Buy photo

3. Celebrations in the pubs

Joy as England fans celebrate drawing level with Denmark at Bar Fifty Three on The Square.

Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

Buy photo

4. England 2-1 Denmark

Penalty call. And the fans know it!

Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

Buy photo
Andrew CarpenterEnglandHarboroughHundreds
Next Page
Page 1 of 4