We're in the final! Scenes of celebrations in Harborough pubs after England beat Denmark 2-1
Our photographer Andrew Carpenter was once again among the fans to capture the historic moment
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 8:34 am
Updated
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 8:36 am
Hundreds of England fans were once again celebrating in the pubs across the Harborough district after England's amazing 2-1 win over Denmark.
History was made last night (Wednesday) when England reached their first major final since 1966 - and our photographer Andrew Carpenter was once again among the fans to capture the moment.
Here are his photos.
