Ninety years of Welland Park in Market Harborough have been celebrated.

At a park anniversary event, Harborough District Council chair, Cllr Peter James, cut a cake made by The Welland Park Café to mark the occasion.

A flowerbed forming the number 90 and a present made of wood were also unveiled.

The town’s largest park, managed by the council, officially opened in June 1935, transforming seven acres of fields into a community space with gardens, a bandstand, tennis courts, a running track, bowling greens, an ornamental pond and an Art Deco pavilion.

Later, a Petanque Court, accessible toilets, children’s play equipment and wildflower planting were added.

Volunteer groups including Market Harborough in Bloom, River Clean and Rotary Club are also integral to its upkeep.

Cllr James said: “As we celebrate this milestone, we reflect on the history and contributions of those who have helped shape the park into the treasured green space it is now. Welland Park is a celebration of nature, diversity and community.”