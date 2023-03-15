Welland Park students visit council to find out more about careers in local government
Welland Park Academy students visited Harborough District Council offices to find out more about careers in local government.
The visit helped students find out about different opportunities, how local government works and the importance of voting.
Council leader Cllr Phil King: “Engaging with employers is key for young people to understand the world of work, to explore the career options and routes available, and the skills and qualifications they may need.
“The link between employers and education is highlighted in our corporate plan so I’m pleased we have been able to provide this excellent opportunity for local students. The council encourages other employers in the Harborough district to engage with schools and support career activities.”
Sam Askam, Key Stage 4 citizenship leader at Welland Park Academy, said: “It was a brilliant day for our students, who found out about all the exciting careers local government can offer and the importance of democracy in their district.”