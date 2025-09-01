Welland Park Road car park in Harborough will be closed for six weeks

The free-to-use Welland Park Road car park will be shut for six weeks from Monday, September 1.

Harborough District Council (HDC) has said the closure is due to works being carried out to upgrade Welland Park Tennis Courts.

The free-to-use Welland Park Road car park will be shut from Monday, September 1. The car park is located in Welland Park Road has spaces for up to 26 cars, and has two spaces for Blue Badge holders.

The council has provided a list of alternative car parks in the area. One is the free-to-use car park in Farndon Road, which also services the park and has 20 “family friendly” spaces and two disabled spaces, the authority said.

Other places to park include:

Angel Street car park

Doddridge Road car park – Entrance on Bowden Lane

Doddridge Road car park – Entrance on Doddridge Road

Kings Head Place car park

Leisure Centre car park, Northampton Road

Market Hall car park

Mill Hill car park

Northampton Road cemetery car park

Northampton Road Sports Ground car park

Springfield Retail Park (incorporating Sainsbury’s & The Range)

Springfield Street car park

St Mary’s Road East car park

St Mary’s Road West car park

Stamford Close car park

Symington Way car park

Symington’s Recreation Ground car park (entrance off St Mary’s Road)

The Commons car park

Information on charges and number of spaces can be found on the HDC website by searching “car parks”. Welland Park is the largest park in Market Harborough, and offers visitors a range of facilities, activities and attractions including:

HDC said it apologised for any inconvenience caused by the closure of the Welland Park Road car park.