Welland Park Road car park in Harborough will be closed for six weeks

By Tess Rushin
Published 1st Sep 2025, 12:33 BST
The free-to-use Welland Park Road car park will be shut for six weeks from Monday, September 1.placeholder image
The free-to-use Welland Park Road car park will be shut for six weeks from Monday, September 1.
A Harborough car park is closing for six weeks.

Harborough District Council (HDC) has said the closure is due to works being carried out to upgrade Welland Park Tennis Courts.

Most Popular

The free-to-use Welland Park Road car park will be shut from Monday, September 1. The car park is located in Welland Park Road has spaces for up to 26 cars, and has two spaces for Blue Badge holders.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The council has provided a list of alternative car parks in the area. One is the free-to-use car park in Farndon Road, which also services the park and has 20 “family friendly” spaces and two disabled spaces, the authority said.

Other places to park include:

  • Angel Street car park
  • Doddridge Road car park – Entrance on Bowden Lane
  • Doddridge Road car park – Entrance on Doddridge Road
  • Kings Head Place car park
  • Leisure Centre car park, Northampton Road
  • Market Hall car park
  • Mill Hill car park
  • Northampton Road cemetery car park
  • Northampton Road Sports Ground car park
  • Springfield Retail Park (incorporating Sainsbury’s & The Range)
  • Springfield Street car park
  • St Mary’s Road East car park
  • St Mary’s Road West car park
  • Stamford Close car park
  • Symington Way car park
  • Symington’s Recreation Ground car park (entrance off St Mary’s Road)
  • The Commons car park

Information on charges and number of spaces can be found on the HDC website by searching “car parks”. Welland Park is the largest park in Market Harborough, and offers visitors a range of facilities, activities and attractions including:

HDC said it apologised for any inconvenience caused by the closure of the Welland Park Road car park.

Related topics:Market Harborough
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice