Welland Park Academy unveils newly refurbished sports hall

Welland Park Academy welcomed representatives from local charities and funding bodies to officially open the newly refurbished sports hall.

Site manager Mark Teesdale secured support from the Harborough & Bowdens Charities, The Howard Symington Trust, Sport England and section 106 community funding through Harborough District Council of £67k.

A spokesperson for the academy said: "This extensive refurbishment ensures high quality sporting provision for the students at Welland Park and local community users and includes new energy saving LED lighting, new sports equipment and a sprung vinyl floor.

"The school appreciates the generosity of all of the funders and the hard work of Mr Teesdale."

The opening was attended by Roger Dunton of The Howard Symington Trust, Mr Guy Hartopp and Mrs Lennie Rhodes of the Harborough & Bowdens charities and Cllr Michael Rickman and Alison Mcdaid of Harborough District Council.