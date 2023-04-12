News you can trust since 1854
Well-known owner of red traction engine to hold talk at Little Great Bowden Society

Alan Walker is known locally for his red traction engine and his years with the Welland Valley Vintage Traction Club.

By Laura Kearns
Published 12th Apr 2023, 16:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 16:31 BST
Alan Walker
Alan Walker

Little Great Bowden Society is holding a meeting this month.

The society is holding the event at St Nicholas Church Hall from 7.30pm on Wednesday April 19.

The guest speaker is Alan Walker on the topic of his life through different jobs. Mr Walker is known locally for his red traction engine and his years with the Welland Valley Vintage Traction Club.

Non-members are welcome to attend.

