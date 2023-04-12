Well-known owner of red traction engine to hold talk at Little Great Bowden Society
Alan Walker is known locally for his red traction engine and his years with the Welland Valley Vintage Traction Club.
Little Great Bowden Society is holding a meeting this month.
The society is holding the event at St Nicholas Church Hall from 7.30pm on Wednesday April 19.
The guest speaker is Alan Walker on the topic of his life through different jobs. Mr Walker is known locally for his red traction engine and his years with the Welland Valley Vintage Traction Club.
Non-members are welcome to attend.