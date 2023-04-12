News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
9 minutes ago Drake Bell missing: Nickelodeon star reported ‘endangered’ by police
1 hour ago John Mayer is bringing solo acoustic tour to UK - tickets & dates
2 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant found in UK
2 hours ago Crown Jewels to be displayed across UK landmarks
3 hours ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93

Well-known owner of red traction engine to hold talk at Little Bowden Society

Alan Walker is known locally for his red traction engine and his years with the Welland Valley Vintage Traction Club.

By Laura Kearns
Published 12th Apr 2023, 16:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 15:27 BST
Alan WalkerAlan Walker
Alan Walker

Little Bowden Society is holding a meeting this month.

The society is holding the event at St Nicholas Church Hall from 7.30pm on Wednesday April 19.

The guest speaker is Alan Walker on the topic of his life through different jobs. Mr Walker is known locally for his red traction engine and his years with the Welland Valley Vintage Traction Club.

Non-members are welcome to attend.

Related topics:Alan Walker