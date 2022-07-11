Well-known local author has written a strirring new book about the dramatic history of a castle near Market Harborough

Meriel Buxton.

Meriel Buxton is publishing her new work to mark the 950th anniversary of Rockingham Castle.

And the 308-page book features a foreword by the castle’s owner James Saunders Watson.

“This book is the story of the people who have lived there during that time.

“Only two families have ever Rockingham Castle.

“They are the royal family from William the Conqueror who built it to Henry VIII who leased it to Edward Watson,” said Meriel, of Smeeton Westerby, near Market Harborough.

“And the Watson, now Saunders Watson, family who have been there ever since.

“Current owner James Saunders Watson is the 11-times-great-grandson of Edward, who struck the first deal with Henry VIII.”

She said the castle has:

Withstood siege

Been ignominiously “slighted”

Hosted national councils

Been taken over by gangs of murderers

Been captured by the Roundheads - the silver was captured by the Royalists

Inspired iconic author Charles Dickens in the writing of Bleak House

Been a family home while welcoming the general public, as it does today.

Meriel said that a succession of kings have regularly gifted Rockingham Castle to their wives while William Rufus confronted his Archbishop of Canterbury, barons and clergy there.

“Richard the Lionheart met William the Lion, King of Scotland, at Rockingham Castle and King John was alleged to have left his treasure there,” added Meriel, who was also crowned Cure Parkinson’s Fundraiser of the Year in April 2021.

“The Watson family has given great service to the country, fighting in the navy at senior level through two world wars and for centuries before.

“Commander Michael Saunders Watson was instrumental in the setting up of the Historic Houses Association and the current owner is also the Lord Lieutenant of Northamptonshire.

Meriel, a retired solicitor, has written seven previous books, mostly of historical biography.

She has lived most of her life within 15 miles of Rockingham and has known some family members for many years and talked extensively to others.