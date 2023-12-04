Footballers from Welford have once again bared all for a good cause.

Welford Victoria Football Club calendar

The team at Welford Victoria have produced a naked charity calendar to raise money charity PSC Support UK, which funds care and treatment of those with Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC). Joanna Foster, a partner of one of the players, suffers with the immune liver disease which has no cure.

A team spokesman said: “This calendar will not only help you plan the year, but you’ll be delighted each month with photos of Welford Victoria’s finest footballers, naked, in various alluring poses.

“It is unknown what causes PSC, and it is referred to as ‘the last black box in hepatology’ because there is so much we don’t yet understand about this complex condition despite impressive research progress in the last decade.”

The team have bared all for a previous calendar and decided to do it again ‘due to popular demand’!