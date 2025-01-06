Weeks of traffic disruption are likely near Lubenham as cable work begins for Gartree ‘super prison’

One resident described the latest works as ‘traffic chaos’.

Works have begun today (Monday) in Lubenham to install high voltage cables at the new Gartree Prison site on Welland Avenue – which is likely to cause weeks of traffic disruption.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cables will eventually be connected to the sub station on Farndon Road in Market Harborough.

The works – a trench measuring 60 metres in both width and depth – is being dug along Foxton Road, north of the Green junction, and will continue across the latter, through the village to neighbouring Harborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temporary traffic lights are in place along the route and access is restricted to the Green.

A computer generated image of how the house blocks will look.

National Grid is warning drivers not to jump the lights, forcing them into ‘safety mode’ and ultimately slowing traffic even more.

The majority of works is expected to finish on February 17, although there may cable and jointing taking place until February 28.

One resident described the latest works as ‘traffic chaos’.

He said: “Some very, very serious disruption over the next five months on the eastern side of town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This will lead to traffic chaos on Lubenham Hill/ Welland Park Road and Farndon Road at various times.”

When built, the new prison will provide over 1,700 category B prison places across seven housing blocks.

The original plan for the huge prison was rejected unanimously by Harborough District Council’s planning committee in April 2022. However,

following an appeal from the Ministry of Justice in June 2022, the scheme received the go-ahead by the then Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Michael Gove due to a ‘significant unmet need’ for prison places.