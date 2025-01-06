Weeks of traffic disruption are likely near Lubenham as cable work begins for Gartree ‘super prison’
The cables will eventually be connected to the sub station on Farndon Road in Market Harborough.
The works – a trench measuring 60 metres in both width and depth – is being dug along Foxton Road, north of the Green junction, and will continue across the latter, through the village to neighbouring Harborough.
Temporary traffic lights are in place along the route and access is restricted to the Green.
National Grid is warning drivers not to jump the lights, forcing them into ‘safety mode’ and ultimately slowing traffic even more.
The majority of works is expected to finish on February 17, although there may cable and jointing taking place until February 28.
One resident described the latest works as ‘traffic chaos’.
He said: “Some very, very serious disruption over the next five months on the eastern side of town.
“This will lead to traffic chaos on Lubenham Hill/ Welland Park Road and Farndon Road at various times.”
When built, the new prison will provide over 1,700 category B prison places across seven housing blocks.
The original plan for the huge prison was rejected unanimously by Harborough District Council’s planning committee in April 2022. However,
following an appeal from the Ministry of Justice in June 2022, the scheme received the go-ahead by the then Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Michael Gove due to a ‘significant unmet need’ for prison places.