Week urging residents to support Harborough businesses starts today - and includes late night shopping

Harborough Independents Week includes special offers and late night shopping on Thursday
By Laura Kearns
Published 14th Aug 2023, 10:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 10:22 BST
Residents are being urged to shop local

An initiative encouraging residents to support local independent businesses has been launched.

Market Harborough’s independent shops and businesses are holding Harborough Independents Week from today (Monday) until Saturday.

It aims to get people to shop local and will include special offers throughout the week and late night shopping on Thursday.

The event has been organised by Harbs Collective, which represents independent businesses in the town. It is also supported by Harborough District Council.

