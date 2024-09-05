'We haven't got anywhere else to go' claims Harborough charity after eviction notice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Harborough charity given an eviction notice by the county council has claimed they “haven’t got anywhere else to go”.

In December last year, Leicestershire County Council (LCC) announced it was to sell Market Harborough’s Roman Way Community Centre, leaving many of its existing tenants – which include charities and community services – scrambling to find a new venue.

Shopmobility, which is based in the centre, said the county council wrote to all of the occupants of the building, which include Home Farm Trust learning disability support services and I Care meals on wheels in addition to the Shopmobility service, on Thursday, April 4 to let them know that they needed to vacate the property on Thursday, October 31 this year.

Amanda Ball, Scheme co-ordinator at Shopmobility, said the council had allocated someone to help them with the move, but said suggested links could not meet their needs. She said: “We haven’t got anywhere else to go. So if Leicestershire County Council stick to this, then we’ve got to be out of here by October 31. It’s not looking likely [we are going to find anywhere else]. There is a community interest company that is looking to put in a bid to purchase the community centre, and they are happy for us to stay [if the bid is successful].”

The charity claims they need storage space for approximately 15 mobility scooters and 15 wheelchairs. A workshop is also needed, while the nature of Shopmobility means they need to be based near the town centre in order to provide the service.

However, they are concerned about their options. Ms Ball said: “We’re all a bit in limbo at the moment because what I don’t want to happen is for us to close down on October 31 and then [the community interest company] manage to raise the money required and then open up in, say, January. Because we will have disbanded and sold all our equipment off and I’ll have been made redundant.”

Since the current occupants of the centre received the letter, Harborough District Council has said it has registered the community centre as an asset of community value – a building that is used to further the social wellbeing or interests of the local community – following an application submitted to the council. A council spokesperson said: “If a property is listed as an asset of community value, this restricts the ability of the owner to dispose of it without first notifying Harborough District Council.

“Leicestershire County Council owns the centre and has notified the council of its intention to sell. The council has been helping charity Shopmobility, a tenant in the building, find alternate suitable and affordable premises and we will continue to support where we can.”

The spokesperson said the community group who nominated the building had six weeks to notify the council if it was intending to make a bid on the building. If the council receives that intention to bid in the timeframe, then the group will have six months to put together a bid to buy it.

The eviction letter, referenced by Shopmobility, was written by Neil Hingorani, Business Partner Strategic Property Services at Leicestershire County Council’s Corporate Resources Department. It said the move to declare the building “surplus to requirements” had been approved.

It said the original closure date of Wednesday, July 31 was delayed until September 2024 before then being extended further to Thursday, October 31. It added: “Legal Services will be instructed to serve notice on all occupiers at the same time although the notice period this generates is considerably longer than is required in some cases.”

An LCC spokesperson said: “We’re working hard to assist the current occupiers of Roman Way Day Centre, and over the last three months we have helped to identify a number of alternative locations.

“Tenants have been advised that the council was aiming for October 30 for the property to be vacated. In light of the timetable imposed by the asset of community value listing we are currently considering the position of all current occupiers. We will continue to be in close dialogue to ensure they are kept fully informed.”

In a Facebook post, Neil O’Brien, MP for Harborough, Oadby and Wigston, said that the venue’s listing as an asset of community value had changed things. Mr O’Brien believed that potentially gave tenants like Shopmobility more time. He said he was calling for an urgent meeting with the county council to try to help the tenants and reach a solution.