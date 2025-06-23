‘We don’t want to be the fun police’, say Harborough officers - as some say ‘just let kids be kids’

Police have investigated the area.

Harborough officers say they don’t want to be the ‘fun police’ when dealing with youngsters, as others say ‘just let kids be kids’.

The force received reports of young people causing noise and making fires during the early hours in a small wood in Clarkes Avenue.

They warned the dry weather could cause flames to get out of hand and deep water not visible in the dark could pose a danger.

There were also reports of drug use.

A spokesperson said: “Whilst we don’t want to be the fun police, we’ve taken reports of youths gathering into the early hours in the small wooded area at the top of Clarkes Avenue.

“Drug use has been reported as well as general noise disrupting local residents.

“When we took a walk up to see the location there’s also clear evidence of recent fires being set - which given the dry weather could be very dangerous.”

But the warning has divided the community on social media. Some accuse the police of representing a ‘nanny state’, saying the fires are unlikely to get out of hand.

One commenter said: “Leave them alone for God's sake, the nanny state.

“Kids in the woods talking round a fire, quick dispatch the police.

“Really don't see a problem with this, I actively encouraged my kids to go into the countryside.

“Kids been doing this for years, leave them be and stop making excuses to harass them by saying how dangerous having a fire is.”

Another said: I’d rather my kid was sat round a fire with mates than playing Call of Duty.”

Another commented: “What a brilliant use of public funds this is - maybe focus on the bigger issues, not kids being kids.”

Others supported the police, describing the dry environment as a ‘tinderbox’.

One response read: “ I’d rather my kid be partaking in sports, or hanging out in a park, than hidden away in a bush taking drugs. But, we’re all different.

“I grew up on a farm too. Sure, we messed about and camped, but setting fires? Not a chance. Because we understood respect and had an ounce of common sense.”

The team will be patrolling the area and has asked parents to talk to their children about the points raised.