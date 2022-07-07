‘We are back’: After two years, volunteers in Harborough celebrate ‘getting back to normal’!

Leading local charity VASL (Voluntary Action South Leicestershire) has staged a successful event to celebrate getting back to normal.

Leading local charity VASL (Voluntary Action South Leicestershire) has staged a successful event to celebrate ‘getting back to normal’.

Attended by over 50 people, ‘VASL Unlocked We’re Back’ took place on Wednesday June 22.

Volunteers, health and social care professionals, funders and councillors turned out along with Cllr Rani Mahal, deputy chairman of Harborough District Council.

The get-together went ahead to publicise the projects and services that VASL provide across Harborough.

VASL manager Maureen O’Malley said: ‘It was absolutely amazing to put this event on and to see so many people together, chatting and making connections.

“VASL has missed face to face working so much over the last two years.

“This event really put a line in the sand and told everyone we are back!’

If you would like to support VASL as a volunteer or you need help then please get in touch.