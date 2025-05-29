Watchdog claims Gartree prison near Harborough is 'crumbling' and has 'inadequate healthcare'

Gartree prison entrance. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

HMP Gartree prison near Market Harborough is “crumbling” and has “inadequate healthcare” for inmates, a report has found.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The comments from the chair of a prison watchdog claimed the issues had been regularly raised “but nothing gets done”.

The damning report was made by the Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) which looked into HMP Gartree. The 2023-2024 annual report found the prison had failed to make progress with repairs to its infrastructure which it said “impacts on prisoners and staff alike”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chair of the IMB, Steve Martin, even said the prison was “crumbling” but work to address the issues had not been undertaken. He said: “We raise the issue of a crumbling prison and inadequate healthcare every year, but nothing gets done. Despite claims by the prison service 12 months ago that the majority of the heating issues had been resolved, we remain dismayed at the lack of progress on necessary repairs to the fabric and infrastructure at HMP Gartree, which impacts on prisoners and staff alike”.

Gartree prison entrance. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

In its findings, the IMB said the condition of the building was so poor that the prison service was failing to provide a decent environment for prisoners. The report said: “The ageing fabric of the building and creaking infrastructure caused disruption, with leaking roofs, broken showers and a failing heating system. Legionellosis was suspected in some showers, which resulted in the closure of an entire shower block.”

It also said essential equipment in the kitchen had not been replaced or repaired for the fourth year running, despite the fact that the board was told that significant funds had been allocated to address this issue. This has led to an unhygienic environment in the kitchens, the watchdog added.

Concerns about healthcare inside the Leicestershire prison were also raised. The IMB said that since a new private healthcare provider – Practice Plus Group (PPG) – took over HMP Gartree’s contract in March 2024, there had been a 75 per cent increase in the number of healthcare related complaints. Mr Martin said: “Since PPG became responsible for the contract, there has been a significant increase in the number of healthcare related complaints. The department is understaffed and relies on a third party to provide agency staff”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The IMB also noted a range of improvised weapons being discovered in cells, communal areas and areas outside the wing blocks. The watchdog also said there had been an increase in drugs and illicit items found within the prison.

Mr Martin said: “The Board is concerned that drug use is widespread, and drone activity continues to be reported, particularly at night. However, the volume of illicit items delivered via this method and then trafficked around the establishment remains unclear.”

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) had dismissed some of the IMB’s findings, but acknowledged there were “challenges” to overcome at HMP Gartree. A spokesperson said: “This Government inherited a prison system in crisis – overcrowded, with drugs and violence rife – and we fully acknowledge the challenges at HMP Gartree. We have a zero-tolerance approach to drugs and are clamping down on illicit items through X-ray body scanners and restricted fly zones for drones. This is on top of landmark sentencing reforms announced last week to reduce pressure on our prisons.”

The MoJ said “it would be inaccurate” to report an outbreak of Legionnaires at the prison. A spokesperson said: “The showers were temporarily closed at the end of 2024 as a precaution following a water sample”. It added: “Site-wide water management systems have been installed to further filter supply”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson added that kitchen equipment is repaired as quickly as possible and “it would also be inaccurate to report that equipment in need of repair impacts on hygiene or food production standard”.

The spokesperson also addressed issues about weapons, saying wing managers regularly inspect cells and complete an evaluation form following the inspection. They added cleaning schedules had been introduced for common areas to maintain cleanliness and painters are improving decoration around the site.

The MoJ added that £500,000 has been invested in the replacement of boilers across the site to make the system more reliable, and a living conditions audit from July 2024 found that HMP Gartree “is mostly compliant with the expected standard of living conditions”.

The media was also told that HMP Gartree is investing funds in an ISFL (incentivised substance free living unit) which will be located on one of the prison wings. This will offer support to prisoners who actively wish to recover and desist from using drugs and illicit items. It said additional recruitments had been made to the safety team, including a further custodial manager, to support the management of violent and/or self-harming prisoners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In its report, the IMB board noted the investment in the ISFL and also recognised the hard work and professionalism of staff.

A PPG spokesperson said: “Since taking over the healthcare at HMP Gartree we have in fact made a number of significant improvements to the service. We have drastically reduced reliance on agency staff, increased the number of patients with urgent mental health needs who are seen within 48 hours to 96.2 per cent, and have committed to transparent recording of not just formal complaints but also any concerns raised.

“We fully investigate each one, keep our patients informed throughout the process and ensure lessons are learned wherever appropriate. We remain committed to providing high quality healthcare to our patients within the prison.”