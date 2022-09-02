Watch out for the Red Arrows near Harborough this weekend as the UK's largest WWII re-enactment event comes to south Leicestershire

The Red Arrows have confirmed a flypast for Sunday late afternoon, so keep an eye on the skies in the Harborough district.

The Victory Show, the largest WWII re-enactment weekend of its kind in the UK, is back this weekend.

The event - which takes place at Foxlands Farm, a privately run family farm in the village of Cosby - starts today (Friday September 2) and finishes on Sunday September 4.

It is expected to attract about 15,000 visitors - and the Red Arrows have confirmed a flypast for Sunday late afternoon, so keep an eye on the skies in the Harborough district.

Step back in time as the farmland is transformed to recreate what life was like during the war years with trenches, several heavy armoured vehicles, halftracks and up to 300 military vehicles to be attendance. If that’s not enough, there’s also an impressive line-up of WWII aircraft displaying over the weekend too!

The show will get into full swing on Saturday and Sunday with military vehicles, the largest collection of 1940’s living history displays in the UK and the UK’s largest WWII battle re-enactment. The air show this year, will feature WWII classic warbirds:

- B-17 Flying Fortress – Sally B

- Douglas Dakota CD3 – Drag ‘Em Oot’

- Hispano HA-1112-M4L Buchon (White)

- North American TF-51D Mustang

- Supermarine Spitfire MK Vc

- Supermarine Spitfire MH415

- Hawker Hurricane Mk.1

- PBY-5A Catalina

First time to the Show:

- Auster AOP9

- Beaver

- Westland Scout

- Sioux

- Westland Lysander