Warning after stickers with fake QR codes found on some council parking machines in Lutterworth

Published 6th Nov 2024, 16:47 BST
Stickers featuring fake QR codes have been found on some council pay and display parking machines in Lutterworth today (Wednesday).

Harborough District Council (HDC) officers are in the process of removing them and will check other pay and display locations.

A spokesperson for HDC said: "Please do not scan a QR code on a Harborough District Council pay and display machine. We do not use QR codes at any of our car parks, so people using a council parking space should never expect to pay by this method.

"The safest way to pay is through the PayByPhone app which is on offer at all council car parks and pay and display locations.

"The PayByPhone app can be downloaded from the Google Play and Apple App Store."

