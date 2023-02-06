Residents can warm up with a free cuppa or two.

A church is offering residents a warm welcome in Market Harborough.

A new warm space at St Dionysius’ Church will be available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 10am to 12 noon, offing a place to sit and free hot drinks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is the latest addition to the warm spaces offered by other churches in the town to provide comfort for people struggling with heating their homes during the cost of living crisis.

Others include on Mondays at Harborough Baptist Church in its New Horizons Hall, which can be accessed from Manor Walk, from 10am to 1pm. Refreshments and hot soup are available.

On Thursdays, the Congregational Church is open from 11am to 3pm, offering free refreshments and a soup and roll lunch.