Walkers raise over £1,000 for a key Christian counselling service in Harborough

Cara Thompson (far left) of The Bower House counselling Service with organiser Carole Tilley (centre) and walkers before the ten mile charity walk from the Admiral Nelson in Market Harborough. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

A hardy band of walkers have raised over £1,000 for a key Christian counselling service in Market Harborough.

Some 20 volunteers – aged from nine to 73 – did a 10-mile trek throughout the countryside around the town on Sunday (October 3) to support the Bower House charity.

Delighted Carole Tilley, 73, who staged the annual fundraising effort, said: “It was absolutely brilliant.

“We all set off in great spirits from the Admiral Nelson pub on Nelson Street in Market Harborough at 10.30am.

“We were so lucky with the weather because the sun shone down and it was beautiful,” said Carole, of Bath Street, Market Harborough.

“We had feared the worst after Saturday was a total washout!

“We strolled out along the lovely canal before stopping off at the Coach and Horses pub in Lubenham.

“And then we all trooped back to the Admiral Nelson and registered back in,” said the veteran fundraising champion.

“We had children as young as nine and 10 taking part – and I’m so proud of every single one of the walkers.

“The people at Bower House on Coventry Road do a fantastic job supporting people who are struggling with life.

“We had people on the walk who have got help there – and they really appreciate the amazing work that the charity does.

“So I’m just thrilled to have already raised over £1,000 for such a magnificent cause.”