Market Harborough Carnival

Market Harborough Carnival is calling for volunteers to help run the event.

This year it will be held from June 9-11 and roles include marshalling, setting up, selling tickets and packing down.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Those who help will receive a free goodie bag, meal and drink.

A spokesman said: “There’s not long to go and we are super excited.

“But one thing we are seriously in need of, even if it’s just for 30 minutes is volunteers.”