Volunteers needed for Market Harborough Carnival
It is being held in June.
By Laura Kearns
Published 24th Apr 2023, 09:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 09:55 BST
Market Harborough Carnival is calling for volunteers to help run the event.
This year it will be held from June 9-11 and roles include marshalling, setting up, selling tickets and packing down.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Those who help will receive a free goodie bag, meal and drink.
A spokesman said: “There’s not long to go and we are super excited.
“But one thing we are seriously in need of, even if it’s just for 30 minutes is volunteers.”
Click here to find out more.