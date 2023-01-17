Volunteers at Harborough Theatre commended for long-standing dedication

Theatre volunteers with Lord Lieutenant Michael Kapoor.

Celebrations are afoot at Harborough Theatre, which is celebrating its 90th birthday this year.

A recent awards ceremony recognised Market Harborough Drama Society’s most dedicated volunteers.

The volunteer-run venue is bucking the trend set by other regional theatres, as it continues to flourish after its return to full operations post pandemic. The success and value the theatre brings to the community was recognised by Leicester’s Lord Lieutenant Michael Kapoor.

As such, the theatre’s some 200 volunteers were honoured during The Heart and Soul Award ceremony, while long-standing individuals were recognised for clocking up nearly 400 years of service.

Among those recognised were Marilyn and Ralph Holderness who celebrated their 40th anniversary of volunteering last year, working tirelessly as stage management crew as well as helping out with stewarding, costumes, hair, make-up, telephony, sound, filming, lighting and set building.

John Falconer who was instrumental in the design of the studio space in the theatre lounge, as well as heading up the lighting team.

Marie Falconer, described as ‘a fantastic all-rounder’, serving drinks, stewarding and with wardrobe, hair and make-up.

Alan Palmer who is a 20-year-long volunteer helping out Front of House among other tasks.

Les Denton who is known to theatre-goers as the man responsible for the all-important ice-cream – come rain, snow or shine.

Nick Lewis is a former chair of trustees, member of the drama committee, actor and director and has supported the theatre for nearly 30 years.

Jenny Hirst has been volunteering for over 20 years as trustee secretary and helping out front of house.

Ron and Maggie Kirk have been involved in the theatre for over 15 years helping out with tasks from front-of-house and directing to working in wardrobe and set design.

Head of set-building Tony Osborn has helped produce designs for many years.

Jan Wilson who has been with the theatre for over five decades and is still acting and directing.

Mark Bodicoat actor and director, described as having ‘a highly developed sense of fun’.

John Foreman, a previous chair of trustees, actor and director, was also responsible for much of the upgrade work that took place over the years.

Helen Foreman is the long-standing head of wardrobe and described as ‘one of the theatre’s best actresses’.

And John and Jean West, responsible for organising a range of highly popular social events.

Over 100 volunteers turned out for the event and were treated to entertainment from the theatre’s Heart & Soul band, including Tracey Holderness, Mark Bodicoat and Lisa McLean.

To top it all off, the venue was also awarded its long-awaited Queen’s Jubilee Award. It was honoured with the prestigious accolade last year although a ceremony was delayed due to the monarch’s death in September.

