Volunteer rugby coach wins high sheriff award for bringing children and families together in Harborough
David Beadnall was awarded a High Sheriff of Leicestershire volunteers award after setting up a children’s rugby group.
The dad-of-three set up the Rugby Rhinos at a local park after the impact of Covid left families isolated and dispirited.
The club was free of charge and gathered over 20 children each Saturday including his own children Alfie and Jacob, aged four and two at the time.
He purchased equipment to run the sessions and, at the end of the season, David, who works for a children’s charity, bought personalised
medals to present to the members.
Since then, David’s children have joined Market Harborough Rugby Club, and he has become the head coach for the under-six group.
David, along with the coaches and team managers—who are all parents—volunteers his time to the club, attended by over 50 children each
week.
As such David was nominated for a High Sheriff Volunteers Award which recognises those who have made a difference in their community.
Liz Critchley, who nominated David, arranged a celebration at Harborough Rugby Club earlier in the month.
The High Sheriff of Leicestershire John Chatfeild-Roberts, former Rugby Union International player Tim Stimpson and club chair Richard
Lainchbury were in attendance along with coaches, team managers and the under-six members.
In a heartfelt speech, Liz said: “Over the past three years, you’ve shown remarkable commitment in promoting children’s rugby in Market
Harborough. This extends beyond coaching, you’ve built clubs where children feel included, valued, and excited to learn new skills.
“Despite having a demanding career working for a children’s home charity, Dave spends his evenings planning and organising the training and
arranging other events for the children and parents. These experiences undoubtedly help to develop personal confidence and provide lasting memories for all.
“Dave, your devotion is a shining example of what it means to be a positive influence in the lives of our children, and because of this, you were
nominated for the High Sheriff Volunteers Award 2025 - a prestigious honour given to those who go above and beyond for their community.”