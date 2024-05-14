Volunteer-led forum group leads the way on Harborough's Neighbourhood Plan

By The Newsroom
Published 14th May 2024, 12:20 BST
Residents are being encouraged to have their say on how the town could be improved. Image: Andrew CarpenterResidents are being encouraged to have their say on how the town could be improved. Image: Andrew Carpenter
Residents are being encouraged to have their say on how the town could be improved. Image: Andrew Carpenter
Residents in Harborough are being urged to come together to help create a Neighbourhood Plan.

Neighbourhood Forum group, Harborough Town Hub, is encouraging residents to have their say on ways they think the area could improve to benefit the community.

The volunteer-led group - which combines forums including Arden, Little Bowden, Logan and Town Centre, and Welland - aims to produce a Neighbourhood Plan based on how residents would like to see the area develop.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This could include enhancement to green spaces, community amenities, traffic issues or local planning.

Most Popular

A spokesperson for the hub said: “Whilst the long term aim of each forum is to produce a Neighbourhood Plan, we are already finding that there are many issues being raised that can be addressed relatively quickly. Volunteers are starting to work together to undertake projects that make their communities look and feel better.”

Visit www.leicestershirecommunities.org.uk to get involved or email [email protected] for more details.

Related topics:HarboroughVolunteers