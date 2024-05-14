Volunteer-led forum group leads the way on Harborough's Neighbourhood Plan
Neighbourhood Forum group, Harborough Town Hub, is encouraging residents to have their say on ways they think the area could improve to benefit the community.
The volunteer-led group - which combines forums including Arden, Little Bowden, Logan and Town Centre, and Welland - aims to produce a Neighbourhood Plan based on how residents would like to see the area develop.
This could include enhancement to green spaces, community amenities, traffic issues or local planning.
A spokesperson for the hub said: “Whilst the long term aim of each forum is to produce a Neighbourhood Plan, we are already finding that there are many issues being raised that can be addressed relatively quickly. Volunteers are starting to work together to undertake projects that make their communities look and feel better.”
Visit www.leicestershirecommunities.org.uk to get involved or email [email protected] for more details.