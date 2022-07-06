Vital work carried out to bring one of Harborough’s busiest roads up to scratch

Phil Knowles and Peter James said damaged posts and snapped-off trees had to be addressed as they believed St Mary’s Road has declined and deteriorated.

St Mary’s Road, which runs from the town’s railway station to the town centre, is being improved and enhanced by Leicestershire County Council.

The work is going ahead after Harborough district councillors Phil Knowles and Peter James called for the road to be urgently overhauled.

The two Liberal Democrats said damaged posts and snapped-off trees had to be addressed as they said St Mary’s Road has declined and deteriorated.

A county council spokesman said today: “Since this was brought to our attention we have inspected St Mary’s Road and, while not high priority safety defects, have carried out work there, including repairing the bollards lining the street.

“Our forestry team will also investigate any potential issues with the tree roots,” he said.

“These issues have been addressed promptly after this was raised with us, with further work due to be carried out in the coming days.”

Cllr Knowles, who leads Harborough council’s Liberal Democrat group, said: “I very much welcome this work.

“It’s high time that action is taken to make St Mary’s Road much safer for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers as well as making it more visually attractive.

“I chatted with the contractors on site,” said Cllr Knowles.

“They told me that there are issues with roots pushing up under many of the edges and some of the existing stumps are in poor condition.

“These are serious health and safety problems which have to be tackled now.”

“St Mary’s Road is one of our town’s most critical arterial routes.