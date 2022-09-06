Visitors head to Lutterworth Fire Station for open day
Highlights included tours of the engines.
By Laura Kearns
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 4:25 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 4:49 pm
Youngsters found out what it took to be a firefighter at the Lutterworth Fire Station open day.
Families visited the station to have a look around the engines, enjoy rides and refreshments and receive fire safety advice and have a go in the hazard simulator to help educate about risks.
There were also other local agencies at the event, and money raised through donations went to The Firefighters Charity, which supports members of the service.
Most Popular
-
1
Harborough district mum forced to quit the job she loves so she can teach her son after council fails to provide suitable school place for him
-
2
Harborough teen follows in mum’s footsteps as he takes on lead role at local show
-
3
Hundreds turn out for Great Glen Wheelbarrow Race
-
4
Council blunder means CCTV must be removed in Harborough’s Welland Park
-
5
Man dies following crash in the north of the Harborough district