Visitors get close-up with amazing cars and motorbikes in Harborough town centre

Cars on the Square event. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Market Harborough went car crazy at the weekend as a special event was held in the town centre.

Excited shoppers and thrilled passers-by made a beeline for The Square as at least 20 eye-catching cars along with a line-up of magnificent motorbikes were paraded on Saturday.

Everything from a legendary Model Ford T dating back an incredible 103 years to 1918 to a super-sleek 1980s Ford Capri popped up as beaming owners showed off their pride and joy.

Don West on his 1965 moto Guzzi Stornello and Robin Caldwell on his 1963 Velocette Vernon. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Today Mick Crook, who staged the motor show with his brother Steve, said: “It went very well.

“The entire event was a great success – especially considering this was the first time we’d put it on.

“Shoppers were coming across to have a look at the cars and motorbikes all the time, people were loving it,” said Mick, of Market Harborough.

“We had cars stretching across over 60 years from the epic Model Ford T to the brilliant Ford Capri – one of the stand out cars of the 1980s.

Jim Bott and son Ethan aged 12 with their 1952 XK120 Jaquar. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

“We were invited by Harborough District Council to stage the event as they strive to get our fine town centre fully up and running again.