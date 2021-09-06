Visitors get close-up with amazing cars and motorbikes in Harborough town centre
Shoppers took a double-take when they saw the eye-catching cars and bikes on Saturday
Market Harborough went car crazy at the weekend as a special event was held in the town centre.
Excited shoppers and thrilled passers-by made a beeline for The Square as at least 20 eye-catching cars along with a line-up of magnificent motorbikes were paraded on Saturday.
Everything from a legendary Model Ford T dating back an incredible 103 years to 1918 to a super-sleek 1980s Ford Capri popped up as beaming owners showed off their pride and joy.
Today Mick Crook, who staged the motor show with his brother Steve, said: “It went very well.
“The entire event was a great success – especially considering this was the first time we’d put it on.
“Shoppers were coming across to have a look at the cars and motorbikes all the time, people were loving it,” said Mick, of Market Harborough.
“We had cars stretching across over 60 years from the epic Model Ford T to the brilliant Ford Capri – one of the stand out cars of the 1980s.
“We were invited by Harborough District Council to stage the event as they strive to get our fine town centre fully up and running again.
“And our show went down an absolute treat as there was a genuine buzz about The Square with both the cars and motorbikes proving real winners all day long.”