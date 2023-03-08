Virtual ward scheme welcomed to Harborough with hopes it will improve care in rural areas

Virtual wards have been rolled out across Leicestershire

A virtual ward scheme has been welcomed with the hope it will improve care for those living in rural areas.

The scheme will see some patients discharged early from hospital and sent home where they will continue to be monitored.

The virtual wards cover a number of illnesses from pneumonia to asthma and Covid 19 and Leicestershire hospital bosses are considering rolling it out for other illnesses like diabetes, some cancers and for palliative care.

All patients on the virtual ward are given a tablet and equipment to monitor temperature, blood pressure and heart rate. Readings are taken twice a day and automatically uploaded onto the tablet, while patients answer questions about how they feel.

Readings are sent through and a nurse gets in touch if there are any concerns. Patients can also contact a medical professional through message or video call.

The move has been welcomed by Lib Dem group leader Cllr Phil Knowles. He said: “For residents of rural areas this may prove particularly beneficial. There are very tight rules and regulations and that is vital.

“This scheme might be available to a wider range of patients in the future and it will rightly be the professional decisions that will decide”