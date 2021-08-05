Villagers in Church Langton given the chance to have a say on their future

People in Church Langton are to get the chance to have a crucial say on their future.

You’ll be able to drop in to Church Langton Community Hall from 5pm to 8pm on Wednesday August 18 to make your voice heard as the village’s Neighbourhood Plan is reviewed.

Villagers are being invited to see developing policies and give their thoughts on vital local issues such as housing, employment, environment, transport and community needs.

Neighbourhood Plans are important because they play a key part in planning applications judged by Harborough District Council.