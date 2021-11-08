Village war memorial near Harborough chosen as part of ‘Poppy Pilgrimage’

East Langton Parish Council arranged for children from Church Langton Primary School with their Head of School Leah Harrison and bugler Keith Britcliffe to be there when University of Leicester's Nicola Mirams laid their wreath on Tuesday November 2.

East Langton Parish Council are “very honoured” to have been chosen by the University of Leicester as one of 100 war memorials they have been visiting since 2018 on their ‘Poppy Pilgrimage’.

The poignant mission was launched to mark 100 years since the university was founded.

Church Langton’s own war memorial is also 100 years old this year.

So East Langton Parish Council arranged for children from Church Langton Primary School with their Head of School Leah Harrison and bugler Keith Britcliffe to be there when University of Leicester's Nicola Mirams laid their wreath on Tuesday November 2.Villagers from East, West and Church Langton all attended the moving ceremony.

All three Harborough district villages lost servicemen in the First World War and they are named on the memorial.

Cllr Roz Folwell, chair of the parish council, read the names of the glorious fallen as the Last Post was sounded and the pupils read a war poem.

Parish councillors have also created a special wall of poppies for residents to tie poppies on and the names of any who have served.