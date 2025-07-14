Village school near Harborough achieves gold status award for health and wellbeing

Positively glowing - Cottingham pupils.

Staff and children from a village school near Harborough are positively glowing after achieving gold in the Healthy Schools Scheme.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cottingham Primary School was officially awarded a gold status wall plaque by health representative Cllr Brian Benneyworth, and the region’s deputy director for public health Helene Denness.

It was a day of celebrations for the children who dressed in gold, enjoyed a healthy breakfast, played games and had a DJ at their very own disco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The healthy schools rating scheme is a self-assessment tool to help schools improve the health and wellbeing of pupils.

To achieve gold status schools must develop a health and wellbeing initiative.

The project is a follow on from their silver award when the number of pupils achieving an hour of activity per day was increased.

This time, teachers delivered education sessions on the topic while Year Six pupils focused on 'giving', 'connecting', 'being active', 'taking notice' and 'learning', as part of their work towards the award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They completed several activities including a choir performance for senior citizens, a fundraiser for the Air Ambulance, first aid training, local food bank collections, a break dancing workshop and a mini football takeover day.

Executive headteacher Ashley Scott said: “Receiving the Healthy Schools Gold award does not mean our job is done. We will continue to strive to offer a local Church of England primary school that children want to attend. We have already signed up for a number of events from September that will further enhance our approach to mental health and wellbeing.”

School administrator Carolynn Southcombe, the driving force behind the project, said: "Looking after mental health and wellbeing is paramount for children for their education, wellbeing and happiness. If a child isn't happy, they aren't going to learn."

“They have donated to a food bank in Corby, held a family afternoon and taken part in yoga sessions run by myself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I try to work with some children about anxiety and how they can cope, and use yoga breathing and exercises to cope," she said. Students said working on the project made them feel "more kind", "happier" and "confident."

Pupil Emily Rutter added: “I’m keeping up habits by giving, getting active and connecting with other people. I am enjoying the gold award activities because of all the activities and mindfulness.”