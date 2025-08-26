Village homes approved near Lutterworth despite 'loss of sunlight' claims

Homes are to be built on the ‘back garden’ of a house despite claims the development will lead to a loss of sunlight for the neighbouring property.

The scheme, known as a backland development, will be built on land behind 18 Coopers Lane, in Dunton Bassett, near Lutterworth.

The development is described in planning documents as two, two-bed bungalows, five, three-bed bungalows and two, four-bed houses. The application was approved by Harborough District Council (HDC).

A resident, who did not want to be named, had objected to the proposal, saying it included “two huge” homes on “what was the garden at 18 Coopers Close”, when they understood that the plan was for bungalows only. They added that the scheme “directly impacts our property in terms of loss of privacy as it’s now two, two-storey dwellings and therefore there will be a significant loss of sunlight to the front of our property”.

The resident added that the development would also “feel overbearing”, and that there would “be increased traffic and noise pollution, and an increase in volume of traffic entering and leaving Coopers Lane which is already very congested at peak times”.

Dunton Bassett Parish Council said it had no objections to the plans, but requested that delivery and construction vehicles entered the site before their cargo was removed, so they would “not [be] unloading on the main road of Coopers Lane creating traffic issues”.

Plans note the scheme has located the bungalows within the main area of the site and “at the highest level, in order to minimise the visual impact both for the neighbouring properties to the west and the visual impact from further afield”. The two-storey homes will be on the east of the land, “on the lower section of the site, again to lessen the impact and scale of development”. The site will be accessed via an “improved” access point off Coopers Lane, adjacent to number 18, the applicant said.

HDC decided to approve the scheme, subject to 13 conditions. These include the development starting within three years of the date of the planning decision, work not starting until a construction environmental management plan (CEMP) has been submitted to, and approved by, the council, and the CEMP being adhered to throughout construction.