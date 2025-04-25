Video: Watch the moment when a Harborough district cricket club potentially breaks world record

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Harborough district cricket club believes it may have set a new world record.

Langtons Cricket Club in East Langton hopes it was successful in its attempt to break the record for 'most cricket deliveries faced in one minute' on Good Friday (April 18).

The record was previously broken by 'Freddie' Flintoff for Sport Relief. But later Vickrant Mahajan took the record with 20, so the club knew what their target was. And they believe a new record of 29 was set, ‘with the potential it could be 30’.

A spokesperson for the cricket club said: “Around 60 club members, players and families attended despite the slightly indifferent weather and watched as Ryan Cummins (former Leicestershire and T20 cup winner) batted and 10 bowlers, including former England spinner Jeremy Snape, bowled as many legal deliveries as possible in a minute.

“Despite one or two edges and near misses the team managed to surpass the record and prove that you can get more cricket per minute at the Langtons than anywhere in the world!”

However the club must wait three months, while Guinness World Records assesses the video evidence – shot from three angles – before it officially celebrates.

This week also marks the start of the All Stars and Dynamos programmes at the Langtons club, with 50 new boys and girls aged five to 11 signing up to start enjoying cricket.

If anyone is keen to join the club and get playing, they can go to Langtonscc.com where they will find info and contact details for the club.