Video: Watch the magic moment Kibworth dancer gets 'golden buzzer' from Bruno Tonioli on Britain's Got Talent

A teenage dancer from Kibworth is ‘jumping for joy’ after receiving the ‘golden buzzer’ on Britain’s Got Talent.

Charlie Cufflin attends nationwide company Phoenix Boys, and on Saturday 37 dancers took to the stage of the popular ITV show.

And 13-year-old Charlie and his peers were delighted after judge Bruno Tonioli hit the golden buzzer, automatically granting them a place in the semi-finals.

The teenager, who has a scholarship to performing arts school The Hammond in Chester, will now perform in the semi-finals next week.

A spokesman for Phoenix Boys said: “The group, which includes members from all over the UK, were jumping for joy after dance legend Bruno Tonioli hit the golden buzzer so hard that he smashed it.

“A teary Bruno said how the group reminded him of being a young male dancer.”

Charlie, who also dances at Caroline Carr studios in Kibworth, was among the group which received a standing ovation from the audience at the London Palladium.

The group spokeswoman said: “It felt like everything was frozen in time. Getting the gold was the most surreal and happy moment. We can’t wait to go live in front of the nation next week.”

Charlie’s mum Vicky added that seeing her son and his friends get the golden buzzer was “the proudest moment” of her life.

Phoenix Boys is a nationwide boys’ dance programme in London, Manchester and Birmingham. It provides extra training to budding dancers whether pursuing dancing for a hobby or career.