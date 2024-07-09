Video: Watch Lutterworth step class perform the ‘Fancy Faye’ in tribute to beloved instructor who lost cancer battle aged 52
and live on Freeview channel 276
Faye Nockles, who led exercise classes at Lutterworth Sports Centre, lost her life last month to a rare tissue cancer, known as a sarcoma, aged 52.
Last year, a fundraiser was launched to fund specialist treatment for Faye’s cancer, after an ongoing battle exhausted all her NHS options.
With help from family and friends, Faye and her partner Chris raised around £21,000 of the £150,000 target, and Faye was able to begin treatment in Germany.
But around a year later, on June 10, the beloved instructor passed away at LOROS Hospice.
In a touching tribute, Faye’s step class took part in a routine, dubbed ‘Fancy Faye’, choreographed by fellow instructor Jo Johnson based on Faye’s signature moves.
Towards the end of the routine, Jo announces: “Last move for Faye – groucho. Wherever you are, Faye this is for you.”
Faye’s good friend Jacqui Punter was among those taking part.
Jacqui, who joined the class in 2019, described her first session with Faye: “I walked in for my first session not knowing a soul and feeling rather nervous. I couldn’t believe my luck to find Faye instructing my favourite step class. It was fantastic – her choreography and music choice too. I loved her from the moment I met her. She was so welcoming and friendly, always smiling her gorgeous smile – a true professional but with a real sense of humour and fun.
“We became friends, along with many other ladies in her Step and LBT classes. We all really looked forward to coming to classes and chatting and socialising too.
“Faye was very health conscious, fit and energetic but with a softness about her, and so patient and encouraging. She was a good listener – a beautiful young woman.
“I feel blessed to have known Faye, even for just a short time. We all miss her terribly – such a huge loss.”
Faye’s funeral is being held Friday July 19 at 12.30. Those who would like to attend can contact the sport centre for more details.
Attendees are invited to donate to charity Sarcoma UK. Donations can be handed in to Co-op Funeral Care in Lutterworth Road, at the sports centre or at the funeral.