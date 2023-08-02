Video: Watch brave fundraiser climbing to the spire of village church near Harborough

Work was recently carried out on the spire and clocks of All Saint's Church, Clipston, by Walton Access.

During a fund raising and volunteering event in the church a passing comment was made as 'anybody would like to climb the spire' and the only brave person to immediately volunteer was Nikki Cottington.

On a Saturday morning, just after the All Saint’s Church's bells chimed 10am, Nikki climbed the ladders to the top of the spire.

Nikki had a full safety harness, attached to a safety line and accompanied by the professional Jake Walton of Walton Access.