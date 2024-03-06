Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A devastated Harborough mum has been forced to cancel her family holiday after their motorhome was damaged in a hit and run.

Carly-Jayne Battrick says the collision, which happened in Clipston Street on Thursday (February 29), had caused irreparable damage to the motorhome parked at the end of the drive with ‘plenty of room to pass’.

While there were no witnesses, CCTV footage reveals what is thought to be a dark-coloured hatchback style car turning down the street at speed at 8.14pm. This is followed by the sound of the impact which forced the three-tonne vehicle back by six inches.

The mum-of-two said they had only bought the motorhome – an Elldis Autostratus model – in November.

She added: “I noticed the damage on Friday March 1 and we are devastated. Due to the damage we don't think it will be reparable.

“We bought it as a family investment and we had plans to use it for holidays to Cornwall, France, Scotland and other holidays for us and my two children.

“We are completely devastated and have had to cancel a family holiday we had planned and booked, I now have two very disappointed children and no hope of any family summer holidays.”

The incident has been reported to police.