Video: Meet the adorable baby reindeer hand-reared in Harborough family home with spaniel 'siblings'

A baby reindeer is being hand-reared in a home near Market Harborough and raised with spaniel 'siblings' - after his mum ran out of milk.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harborough Mail, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Angie Nelson runs Home Farm - where she has one of the UK's largest herd of reindeers - and was thrilled when one of her females gave birth to her first calf, Lars, last month.

But mum Lumi's milk quickly dried up and, worried Lars would not survive without intervention, Angie stepped in to be his 'surrogate mum' and hand-rear him at four-days-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She brought Lars home to the farmhouse she shares with fiance, Justin Mumford, a forestry consultant, their four children, and three dogs.

Angie with her bottle fed reindeer Lars who lives in her home, being bottle fed every 3 hours day and night. Photo - Tom Maddick / SWNS

Lars spends all his time with Angie - being bottle fed every two to three hours and sleeping curled up against her on the living room floor.

He wakes at 6am and spends the day running round the garden with spaniels Jess, Molly and Meg.

The lovable calf has tapped into pup Molly's maternal instinct and she licks him to wash him all over and cuddles up with him

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angie - who's been a reindeer farmer for 18 years - has never heard of a calf being hand-reared before and thinks Lars may be the first in Britain.

Angie stepped in to be Lars' 'surrogate mum' and hand-rear him at four days old. Tom Maddick / SWNS

Angie said: "Lars is gorgeous and I feel lucky to be raising him in this way.

"I'm absolutely exhausted but I just keep reminding myself how lucky we are to have him.

"I don't know of anyone who has bottle raised a reindeer calf, and I've been searching for advice, so I think he's the only one in the UK for a very long time at least.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He will go back to the herd in time, but we'll always have a very special bond."

Angie can only leave Lars if he is asleep or she has a babysitter to mind him. Photo - Tom Maddick / SWNS

Wild reindeer mums usually isolate themselves and their calves for a week, then return to the herd where mothers combine forces to look after their babies, even feeding each other's calves.

Alarm bells rang for Angie when Lars became interested in the dry feed she brings to the herd.

She became watchful over the mother-son duo, realising he wasn’t getting much milk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The situation didn't improve after Lumi received an oxytocin injection - to help start milk production - from the vet.

On day four when Lars began to weaken, Angie made the tough call to raise him herself.

She got a tiny bottle teat from the vet, giving Lars formula milk designed for baby animals.

Angie said: "You don't take a calf from its mum unless you absolutely have to, but he was making it very clear from early on that he was hungry and we could see she didn't have much milk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a huge responsibility and I knew it would change my life completely the moment I did it, but he would have died if I didn't.”

Lars is named for Everest climber Lars Olof Göran Kropp after he broke out his playpen and made his way upstairs.

Angie is only able to sneak out while Lars is asleep or when she secures a babysitter.

On the farm they have 43 reindeer, donkeys, ponies, sand goats, a goose and two alpacas.

The reindeer have appeared at red-carpet events for film premieres as well as on TV adverts.