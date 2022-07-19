Video: Inspirational five-year-old Harborough boy raises over £1,300 as his mum battles cancer​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

An inspirational five-year-old Market Harborough boy has raised over £1,300 for a top national cancer charity as his beloved mum battles the illness.

Zeno Kinzett has generated the impressive amount of cash for Cancer Research UK after staging his own sponsored run at a popular local park.

The courageous little boy has done a four-lap run of Roman Way park to support his mum Katie as she fights cancer.

Zeno and his parents Katie and Dan

“We are bursting with pride, Zeno has done ever so well,” said proud Katie.

“He set his target at £50 as he thought this is how much chemotherapy costs.”

She said Zeno has now raked in many times that amount by making videos on Facebook, selling pins for cancer research and completing his run.

“He had lots of people running with him round the park and sharing the love,” said Katie.

Along with his mum and his dad Dan, thrilled Zeno, who attends Ridgeway Primary Academy, is thanking everyone who has donated money.