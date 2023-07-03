News you can trust since 1854
Video: Harborough dementia care home residents learn songs to raise awareness of disease

12 residents learnt the songs
By Laura Kearns
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 09:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 10:04 BST

Dementia care home residents have been learning songs to raise awareness of the disease.

Staff at Brook Care House in Husbands Bosworth have been teaching the songs to 12 residents aged from their mid-80s to late 90s.

It comes after singer Tony Christie was diagnosed with dementia and announced he was releasing a song to thank carers.

Front, Karen Brett deputy manager and Ali Maas activities co-ordinator with the Brook House Care Home choir.
Front, Karen Brett deputy manager and Ali Maas activities co-ordinator with the Brook House Care Home choir.
A home spokeswoman said: “Our singing sessions are going really well. We sing a couple of war time songs, Amarillo by Tony Christie and Thank You for Being a Friend as this is the song released in aid of dementia.

“As we are a dementia care home, we thought this would be appropriate.”

Tony Christie is releasing the new track after announcing his diagnosis in January, saying at the time he was determined to carry on making music.

The 80-year-old is recording the song on behalf of the Music for Dementia campaign. It will feature a line-up including Sting and Nile Rodgers.

Brook House Care Home choir sing 'Thank You for Being a Friend'
Brook House Care Home choir sing 'Thank You for Being a Friend'
