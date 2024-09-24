Video: Footage shows flood chaos in Harborough as county bosses claim 'no known issues' with drain system

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Market Harborough residents have taken to social media to post images and videos capturing the chaos as flash floods hit the town across the weekend.

Over 200 calls were made to Leicestershire County Council (LCC) about fallen trees, manhole covers popping off, flooded roads and traffic collisions while Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service were called to several emergencies including the Red Cow pub in Harborough where the cellar had flooded.

Two people stranded in flood water were also rescued from the skate park on Farndon Road.

It comes as LCC told reporters there are no “known issues” with the drainage system in Market Harborough and “no problems were reported when the drains were last cleaned”.

Flood water in Harborough town centre. Photo: Holly Godden

However, the levels of flood water in the town seemed to tell a different story.

Resident Holly Godden, whose video captured the high levels of flood water swamping the town centre, said: “I found it crazy to see how much rain there was and how deep it was, especially on other streets in Harborough out of the town centre; the drains couldn't cope as they were blocked.

“It's sad to see that flooding is still happening in Harborough and businesses getting affected. It seems like nothing has been done to prevent this happening. Not the first time Harborough has been flooded this bad.”

Highways representative for LCC Cllr O’Shea explained the surcharge of water indicated ‘the system couldn’t cope with the intensity of rainfall’.

Drains could not cope with the intensity of the rainfall says the county council. Photo: Holly Godden.

But, he added, the 66mm of rainfall reported in the town across four days was ‘equivalent to the usual amount for the month of September’.

When asked about future prevention, an LCC spokesperson added: “We’ll look at areas that experienced significant surface water to check gullies are working to their max capacity and also if there are implications for other flood risk management organisations.”

Harborough District Council said while it is ’not generally responsible for clearing road drains’ it is working with agencies to support those affected by floods.

It is also in contact with the county council with questions on plans to maintain and clean drains and pipework on a regular basis to avoid future issues.