Video: Drone footage captures the crowds gathering on Remembrance Sunday in Harborough

This drone footage captures the moment Harborough came together to pay their respects to the fallen.

Dignitaries and members of the Royal British Legion took part in a Service of Remembrance at St Dionysius Church, followed by a parade along the High Street to the war memorial where a two minutes’ silence took place at 11am and wreaths were laid.

This video shows people gathering at the war memorial.

