Video: Drone footage captures the crowds gathering on Remembrance Sunday in Harborough

By Andy Carpenter
Published 11th Nov 2024, 10:17 GMT
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 10:31 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
This drone footage captures the moment Harborough came together to pay their respects to the fallen.

Dignitaries and members of the Royal British Legion took part in a Service of Remembrance at St Dionysius Church, followed by a parade along the High Street to the war memorial where a two minutes’ silence took place at 11am and wreaths were laid.

This video shows people gathering at the war memorial.

Click here to see the photos and read more.

Related topics:HarboroughDrone footageRoyal British Legion
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice